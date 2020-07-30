Strs Ohio Sells 259,204 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259,204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 30,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

DAL opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

