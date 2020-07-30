Strs Ohio Sells 33,700 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $107.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $671,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $405,030.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,738 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.