Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $401.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.97 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPH opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

