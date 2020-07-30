Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 112.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

SLF stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.394 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

