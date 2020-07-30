SunTrust Banks Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank Ozk in a report released on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.31.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 59.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

