SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of SZKMY opened at $130.82 on Tuesday. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $198.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.40.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

