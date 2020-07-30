Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) have trended neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s score:

NYSE TSM opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

