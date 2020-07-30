TD Securities Increases Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Price Target to C$0.40

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:GCL opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. Colabor Group has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 million and a P/E ratio of 17.14.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$111.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Colabor Group will post 0.0799999947540987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colabor Group news, Director Robert John Briscoe bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$46,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,225,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,408,263.83. Insiders acquired 178,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,232 over the last quarter.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

