TD Securities Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$4.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.02.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.28. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -3.72.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post -0.9036549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

