Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Telephone & Data Systems has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $33.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 52,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

