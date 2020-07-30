TELUS (TSE:T) Receives News Impact Score of -1.00

Media headlines about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.92.

T stock opened at C$23.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$18.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

