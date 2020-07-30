Tenneco (TEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of ($3.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $485.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.87. Tenneco has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $16.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.