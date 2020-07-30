Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne reported impressive second-quarter results driven by strength in Semiconductor Test and System Test businesses. It continues to benefit from growing memory market exposure, robust Test demand and a strong product lineup. The company’s lean cost structure and strong balance sheet remain positives. Additionally, management is optimistic about the Universal Robots acquisition and continuous design wins. We believe that the company has significant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long haul. Aso, rising memory and storage test shipments, and new product design wins are major positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, weakness in the mobility test market and sluggishness in HDD business are major headwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.90.

NYSE:TER opened at $88.77 on Monday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,474 shares of company stock worth $5,067,295. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. CWM LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

