Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) PT Raised to $19.50 at Raymond James

Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $17.25 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.87% from the stock’s current price.

TGCDF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teranga Gold in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teranga Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $17.50) on shares of Teranga Gold in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGCDF opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Teranga Gold has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $12.07.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

