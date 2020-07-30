Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.00

Headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Tesla’s score:

TSLA opened at $1,499.11 on Thursday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,238.59 and a 200-day moving average of $823.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $277.89 billion, a PE ratio of 780.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $846.94.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total transaction of $5,824,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $24,705,348. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

