Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.67. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $52.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.