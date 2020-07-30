Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $124.90 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.