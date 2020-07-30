Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Tilly’s stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,630.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

