Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Now Covered by Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TM. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $65.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 786.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,322,000 after buying an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

