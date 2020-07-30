Traders Buy High Volume of Fortuna Silver Mines Call Options (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,456 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 3,397 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $20,342,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,700 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 70.9% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after buying an additional 1,270,814 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 484,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

