Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 605 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,110% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.17.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $218.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.35 and a 200-day moving average of $202.03. Masimo has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

