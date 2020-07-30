Traders Buy Large Volume of Turning Point Brands Call Options (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 802 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 710% compared to the typical volume of 99 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Wexler acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,671.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $650.49 million, a PE ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 0.73. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

