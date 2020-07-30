Traders Purchase Large Volume of Imax Put Options (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,245 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,042% compared to the typical volume of 109 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

Shares of IMAX opened at $11.22 on Thursday. Imax has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $655.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Imax will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Imax by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Imax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Imax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Imax by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

