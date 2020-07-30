Traders Purchase Large Volume of KNOT Offshore Partners Call Options (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 646 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 823% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 509,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $443.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.70). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

