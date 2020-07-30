Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sohu.com Put Options (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,361 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,193% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.77.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $703.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 1,409.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

