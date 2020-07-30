TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

TAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.21.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TransAlta by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.