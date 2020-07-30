TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.47. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.22 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

