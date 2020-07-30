Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives News Sentiment Score of -3.91

Press coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news sentiment score of -3.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TWTR opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 12.29. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. China International Capital lowered their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

