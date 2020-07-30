Uber Technologies (UBER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $4,814,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

