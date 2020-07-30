UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

