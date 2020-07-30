Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 90,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,367,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $203.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $355.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

