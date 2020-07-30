Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Unilever by 1,445.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 318.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Unilever by 73.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UN opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

