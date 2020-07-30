Unilever (NYSE:UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

UN stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $5,527,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 40.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

