Uniti Group (UNIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Uniti Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.73-1.76 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.