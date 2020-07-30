Univar (UNVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Univar to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Univar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UNVR opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. Univar has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

