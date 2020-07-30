Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 109.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,425,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $168.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

