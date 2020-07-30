Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.16, but opened at $17.83. Unum Group shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 3,917,522 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Unum Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,524,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.