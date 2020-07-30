US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Stock Price Up 28.9% on Strong Earnings

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) shares rose 28.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.78, approximately 1,959,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 299,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million.

USX has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Max L. Fuller bought 82,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $358,070.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,797.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,033.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 96,331 shares of company stock worth $427,468 in the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 824,923 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $434.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

