Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,422,000 after acquiring an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after buying an additional 1,052,007 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.