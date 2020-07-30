Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.29

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $10.73. Valhi shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 18,917 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $311.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.28.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Valhi had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Valhi by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Valhi by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Valhi by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

