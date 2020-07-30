ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.63

ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $7.68. ValiRx shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 696,870 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4. The company has a market cap of $2.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

ValiRx (LON:VAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX (32.50) (($0.40)) EPS for the quarter.

About ValiRx (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

