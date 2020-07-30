ValuEngine Upgrades CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) to “Sell”

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CWYCY stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01. CHINA RWY CONST/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter. CHINA RWY CONST/ADR had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.36%.

About CHINA RWY CONST/ADR

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

