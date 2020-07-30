ValuEngine Upgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to “Hold”

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPS. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $123.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,605,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

