VEON (VEON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. VEON had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect VEON to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

