Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 547,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 125,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSH stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $612.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.13 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

