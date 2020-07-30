VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 212.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,934,695.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,853,737.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,439.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,264 shares of company stock worth $24,599,838. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

