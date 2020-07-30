Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -2.63

Press coverage about Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has been trending negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walgreens Boots Alliance earned a daily sentiment score of -2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the pharmacy operator an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Walgreens Boots Alliance’s score:

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.