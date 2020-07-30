Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.40

Media coverage about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a news impact score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56. The company has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

