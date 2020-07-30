Wayfair (NYSE:W) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $260.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $240.56 and last traded at $239.76, with a volume of 486823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.00.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $4,535,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,444 shares in the company, valued at $20,995,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $263,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,237,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,881. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 31.9% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,329,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 92.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after buying an additional 623,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $37,632,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average is $128.75.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

