Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $139,000 Stock Position in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Airgain were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 29.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 295,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Airgain Inc has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 million, a P/E ratio of -259.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airgain Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, CFO David Lyle acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

